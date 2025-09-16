Hampton carried the ball eight times for 24 yards and caught one of his two targets for an additional yard in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

There wasn't a whole lot of positive takeaways for the rookie in this one. One week after leading the backfield in touches, Hampton split the carries evenly with Najee Harris at eight each and the veteran also chipped in with two receptions for 20 yards. Perhaps more crucially, a botched handoff on the Chargers' penultimate possession directly led to a fumble which gave the Raiders a modicum of life, and then Harris finished the ensuing series to ice the game. Hampton could turn things around Week 3 against a Broncos defense that just allowed 215 total yards to Jonathan Taylor.