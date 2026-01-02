Hampton (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official reports.

Hampton also logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, and considering that the Chargers are planning to rest QB Justin Herbert (hand) in Week 18, it's possible that they'll err on the side of caution with Hampton, with the team's looming playoff run in mind. In any case, Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Hampton has a chance to be in uniform Sunday against the Broncos, or will instead have to wait until wild-card weekend to see his next game action.