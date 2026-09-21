Hampton rushed 23 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 21 yards in the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Hampton put together a perfectly useful fantasy performance in the Chargers' alarming upset loss, spearheading Los Angeles' ground attack while handling a workhorse role. Hampton added a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but his lost fumble in Raiders territory with 3:52 remaining in the game and the Bolts trying to erase a three-point deficit was a back-breaker, as it led to Las Vegas' game-clinching touchdown. Hampton has a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games of the new season, but a pair of lost fumbles as well. Nevertheless, the talented back will remain in the lead role for a Week 3 road showdown against the Bills next Sunday, a critical early-season contest for Jim Harbaugh's squad.