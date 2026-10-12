Hampton turned 14 carries into 33 yards and one target into a six-yard catch during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos.

Hampton has found room to run in the Chargers' mostly stagnant offense difficult to come by so far this season, averaging 3.7 YPC through five games after going for 4.4 as a rookie in 2025. And on Sunday in particular, he had to contend with fellow RBs Kimani Vidal (nine touches) and Keaton Mitchell (six) mixing into the action a decent amount. Due to ceding those reps to his backfield mates, Hampton's weekly ceiling doesn't appear to be as high as it may have seemed heading into the campaign.