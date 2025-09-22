Hampton tallied 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He also caught six of seven targets for 59 yards.

Hampton exploded in a major way, but only after Najee Harris suffered a non-contact Achilles injury that is likely expected to keep him out all year. The rookie ran with a burst that's been missing over the young season, but he still finished under 4.0 yards per carry as the Broncos keyed in on stopping the run in the second half. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will likely see some platoon work to replace Harris in the coming weeks, but it was encouraging to see Hampton immediately fill the void as a pass-catching back given he profiles as the obvious best option currently on the roster.