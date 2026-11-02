Hampton rushed nine times for 20 yards and brought in two of three targets for seven yards in the Chargers' 24-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Hampton logged just one more carry than Kimani Vidal and five more than Keaton Mitchell, as the Chargers' ground game continued to resemble a committee scenario. Hampton now has 45 rushing yards or fewer in four straight games, and he's logged single-digit carries in three of those contests. The second-year back is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry behind an injury-hampered offensive line as well, leaving his outlook bleak for a Week 9 home matchup against an aggressive Texans defense next Sunday.