Chargers' Omarion Hampton: OC to use hot hand approach at RB

New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel said Monday he'll likely use a "hot hand" approach in the backfield this season, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

"Bad news, fantasy owners," McDaniel said regarding the roles for Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. "Good news is I see all three of those guys producing at a very high level. Bad news is I can't tell you which games those are." Hampton is being drafted in the second round of best-ball drafts currently, which appears to be a rich price for a player involved in what could be a convoluted backfield in 2026. Hampton wasn't handpicked by McDaniel, and the team signed Mitchell to a two-year, $9.25 million deal at McDaniel's request during the offseason. Vidal has the trust of coach Jim Harbaugh after what he did in Hampton's place last season. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense as a whole, making Hampton a high-risk, potentially-high-reward fantasy pick.