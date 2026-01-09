Hampton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game at New England.

After not practice Wednesday or Thursday, Hampton got back on the field Friday, per Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site, and the rookie first-round pick eventually went down as a limited participant, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Hampton thus has a chance to play for the first time since Week 17 due to an ankle injury, but his status won't be known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson would be the RBs to benefit this weekend if Hampton is inhibited or sidelined.