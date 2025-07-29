Coach Jim Harbaugh noted Tuesday that Hampton is in line to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Lions, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

While Harbaugh said that "veteran traditional starters" won't play in the contest, Hampton -- as well as rookie WRs Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith -- is slated to see snaps versus Detroit. Hampton, who was taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 22nd overall, is destined to play a key role this coming season in a Chargers backfield that also features Najee Harris, who is on the active/non-football injury list for the time being after sustaining an eye injury as the result of a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July.