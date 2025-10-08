Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers placed Hampton (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
With Hampton out for at least four games, the Chargers are signing Kimani Vidal to their active roster and Nyheim Miller-Hines to the practice squad. Vidal and Hassan Haskins split backfield snaps after Hampton's early exit from a loss to the Commanders this past Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Will be placed on injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Slated to undergo tests on ankle•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Leaves stadium in walking boot•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Shines against Giants•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Larger workload on tap•