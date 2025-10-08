default-cbs-image
The Chargers placed Hampton (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

With Hampton out for at least four games, the Chargers are signing Kimani Vidal to their active roster and Nyheim Miller-Hines to the practice squad. Vidal and Hassan Haskins split backfield snaps after Hampton's early exit from a loss to the Commanders this past Sunday.

