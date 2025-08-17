Hampton carried the ball twice for 12 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.

Hampton played in one series with the rest of the Chargers' starters and logged gains of five and seven yards. More importantly, he was the only back to appear with the starting offensive unit, which included Justin Herbert. Hampton is likely to be a part of a rotation at the start of the regular season, though it remains to be seen if he is paired with Najee Harris (eye) or one of a few other running backs vying for a role in the team's backfield.