Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Praised by McDaniel for recent growth

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Hampton has arguably shown "the most growth of any player" since the start of the offseason, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McDaniel also mentioned that he's trying to get Hampton to stop his feet less often and instead rely on power to take on defenders. The 220-pounder definitely has that in his bag of tricks, but he does lean toward a finesse approach relative to other RBs his size. There's been a lot of speculation among fantasy players about the specifics of Hampton's 2026 role after the Chargers signed Keaton Mitchell this offseason. They also still have Kimani Vidal, who took 155 carries for 643 yards (4.1 YPC) and three TDs in 13 games last year. Hampton figures to be the starter and lead runner for an improved rushing attack, but it's not yet clear if he'll have a shot at 20 touches per game.