Hampton carried the ball 14 times for 89 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

While he's still not seeing a consistent bell-cow workload, Hampton has turned his season around over the last three games, racking up 254 rushing yards and a TD while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Keaton Mitchell left Sunday's game early with a knee injury, but his absence appeared to provide a bigger boost to Kimani Vidal, who wound up getting nine touches and 54 scrimmage yards. Hampton will look to keep rolling in Week 12 against the Patriots.