Hampton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Eagles, but he remains on injured reserve.

After Hampton logged a full practice Friday, it signaled that he was closing in on his first game action since Week 5, when he suffered a fracture in his left ankle. On Saturday, numerous NFL insiders, including Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, reported that the Chargers were expected to activate Hampton from injured reserve for Week 14. Now that Hampton is deemed questionable, such a procedural move will need to take place by Monday afternoon for him to have a chance to return. Assuming that comes to pass, Hampton is a good bet to retake most of the RB reps from Kimani Vidal, who has dominated Los Angeles' backfield during the former's seven-game absence.