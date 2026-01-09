When asked about his chances of playing in Sunday night's postseason opener against the Patriots, Hampton (ankle) -- who is officially listed as questionable for the contest -- replied, "that's the plan," Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After logging 'DNPs' both Wednesday and Thursday, Hampton was able to work in a limited fashion Friday, while sporting a brace on his right ankle, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. While the running back's assessment of his potential availability this weekend is encouraging, his status will still need to be verified ahead of the Chargers' 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hampton ends up limited Sunday, or even sidelined, added opportunities would be available for fellow RBs Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson.