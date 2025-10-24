Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Remains in walking boot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hampton (ankle) remained in a walking boot following Thursday night's win over the Vikings, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hampton has been on injured reserve since Week 5 and doesn't appear to be close to a return to action. At the time of his placement on injured reserve, it was reported that Hampton would likely miss more than the minimum four games. With Hampton, Najee Harris (Achilles) and Hassan Haskins (hamstring) out Thursday against Minnesota, Kimani Vidal had a career game with a 23-117-1 rushing line. He should continue operating as the Chargers' RB1 in the immediate future.
