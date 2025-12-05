Hampton (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

The Chargers opened Hampton's 21-day practice window last Tuesday, but he wasn't activated from IR ahead of Week 13 action. While the running back is still limited at practice as Monday night's game against the Eagles approaches, coach Jim Harbaugh noted Wednesday that more will be known about Hampton's status "as the week unfolds...but what can I tell you, he's on track and looking good," Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.