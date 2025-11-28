Hampton (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Hampton, whose 21-day practice window was opened Tuesday, was limited at practice this week, but he won't be activated from IR ahead of Week 13 action and will thus target a potential return to the lineup Dec. 8 against the Eagles. In his continued absence, Kimani Vidal is once again in line to pace the Chargers' backfield this weekend, with Trayveon Williams, Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson representing possible practice squad elevations. Per Kris Rhim of ESPN, Hampton revealed Wednesday that he is bouncing back from a left ankle fracture that he sustained in Week 5, and the running back was sporting a yellow (non-contact) jersey in practice Friday. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that "it was a good week" for Hampton, "really beneficial, ramping up. Everything's on track to return, (but) not this week."