Hampton rushed seven times for 18 yards and caught all four of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Chiefs.

The Chargers continued to employ an ineffective backfield rotation, as Hampton got 11 touches compared to 10 for Kimani Vidal and two for Keaton Mitchell. None of the three running backs exceeded 3.0 yards per carry while QB Justin Herbert led the team with 26 rushing yards. Hampton has been trending in the wrong direction, with his rushing yardage dropping with each subsequent game since a 94-yard performance on the ground in Week 2 against the Raiders. He'll look to reverse that trend in Week 8 against the Rams following a Week 7 bye.