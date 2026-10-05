Hampton had nine carries for 45 yards and one touchdown and two catches (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss at Seattle.

Hampton failed to reach 10 rushes in a game for the first time in four opportunities this season, and he ceded a number of backfield reps to position mates Keaton Mitchell (15 touches for 63 yards) and Kimani Vidal (seven touches, 36 yards and one TD). It's unclear if the Chargers intend to keep up more of a timeshare between the trio moving forward, but Hampton's lack of targets (five) so far in 2026 inhibit his overall value if he isn't taking on a majority of the rushing workload. His next chance to take the field arrives next Sunday versus the Broncos.