Hampton rushed 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for no gain in the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

On the momentous occasion of the Chargers' long-awaited first win of the season, Hampton made a significant contribution with a season-high rushing yardage total. The performance also marked the first time Hampton eclipsed the century mark this season, and he added his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard power run on fourth-and-goal on the first play following the two-minute warning in the first half. Hampton is now up to 474 rushing yards and a 12-63-0 receiving line heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.