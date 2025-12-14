Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Serves as lead back in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hampton rushed 15 times for 61 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Hampton outpaced backfield mate Kimani Vidal by three carries and 28 rushing yards, while also recording a game-long 26-yard run. The rookie upped his workload by one over that of his Week 14 return from an ankle injury, but the workload between both backs may vary week to week down the stretch as head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to keep both players fresh.
More News
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Has 50/50 split in return•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Active versus Eagles•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Activated from IR•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Questionable for Monday, still on IR•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: In line for activation from IR•
-
Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Logs full practice Friday•