Hampton rushed 15 times for 61 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Hampton outpaced backfield mate Kimani Vidal by three carries and 28 rushing yards, while also recording a game-long 26-yard run. The rookie upped his workload by one over that of his Week 14 return from an ankle injury, but the workload between both backs may vary week to week down the stretch as head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to keep both players fresh.