Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hampton (ankle) isn't expected to be designated for return from injured reserve until after the team's Week 12 bye, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Though Hampton is eligible to resume practicing Week 10 after missing the minimum four games while on IR, the rookie running back hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from the ankle injury for the Chargers to open up his 21-day evaluation window. Hampton thus looks set to remain sidelined for three more weeks, with his earliest potential return date coming Nov. 30 against the Raiders if he's able to resume on-field work following the Chargers' bye. Los Angeles is expected to proceed with Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson as its main options out of the backfield for at least the next two games.