Hampton carried the ball 12 times for 128 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

The rookie running back capped his huge performance with a 54-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as the Chargers tried to mount a comeback. Hampton has erupted for 294 scrimmage yards and two TDs over the last two games as he takes over as the Chargers' unquestioned lead back in the absence of Najee Harris (Achilles), and he could be poised for big numbers once again in Week 5 against a Commanders defense that just got steamrolled for 181 combined yards and a score by Bijan Robinson.