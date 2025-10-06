Hampton, who was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders, is slated to undergo testing on his ankle Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hampton's status is thus worth monitoring carefully ahead of the Chargers' Oct. 12 game against the Dolphins, but if he's forced to miss time, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal (who has been elevated from the practice squad the last two weeks) would be next in line for Los Angeles' backfield touches.