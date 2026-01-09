Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Spotted at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hampton (ankle) was present for Friday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Hampton -- who was listed as a 'DNP' Wednesday and Thursday -- sported a brace on his right ankle during warmups Friday. Still, the running back's attendance for the session is a step in the right direction for him ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener against the Patriots. The Chargers' upcoming injury report will reveal Hampton's official game status, in any case.
