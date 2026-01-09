default-cbs-image
Hampton (ankle) was present for Friday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Hampton -- who was listed as a 'DNP' Wednesday and Thursday -- sported a brace on his right ankle during warmups Friday. Still, the running back's attendance for the session is a step in the right direction for him ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener against the Patriots. The Chargers' upcoming injury report will reveal Hampton's official game status, in any case.

