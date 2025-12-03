When asked Wednesday about the potential return of Hampton (ankle) for Monday night's game against the Eagles, coach Jim Harbaugh said "that question will be answered as the week unfolds...but what can I tell you, he's on track and looking good," Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Hampton's 21-day practice window was opened last Tuesday, but the running back wasn't activated for Sunday's win over the Raiders after being limited at practice Wednesday through Friday. Added context regarding Hampton's Week 14 status will arrive via this Thursday's injury report, but it appears as though he's nearing a return to his first game action since Week 5.