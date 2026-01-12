Hampton lost a yard on his only carry in the 16-3 wild-card loss Sunday to the Patriots.

The rookie was active for the postseason contest despite failing to practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, but the Chargers opted not to give Hampton any work as Kimani Vidal took all 11 of the team's other RB carries. It was a rollercoaster of a season for the 2025 first-round pick as Hampton was thrust immediately into prominence Week 1 due to Najee Harris' eye injury, and capped off a solid first month with an explosive 165 total yards on 17 touches Week 4 against the Giants. That game ended up being Hampton's only contest over 100 total yards the rest of the season, however, as the 22-year-old missed seven weeks due to a fractured ankle and returned to an offensive line completely in tatters by Week 14. The Chargers are certainly invested enough in Hampton to make him a sought-after fantasy asset in 2026, but the team will need to make a concentrated effort to rebuild an offensive line that was decimated by injuries by the end of the season. Hampton is expected to have at least one complementary piece alongside him come next year, whether it be exclusive rights free agent Vidal, a cheaper veteran comparable to the aforementioned Harris, or a combination of both.