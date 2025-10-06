Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Hampton (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It's another crushing blow to the Chargers' offense after the team already lost Najee Harris to a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 3. On top of the backfield injuries, Justin Herbert has been running for his proverbial life behind Los Angeles' swinging gate offensive line that is without starting LT Rashawn Slater (kneecap) for the season while right tackle-turned-left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) is week-to-week. With Hampton on the shelf for at least the next four games, the Chargers will be down to Hassan Haskins and practice-squad RBs Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson in the backfield.