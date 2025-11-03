Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hampton (ankle) isn't expected to be designated for return from injured reserve until after the team's Week 12 bye, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Though Hampton is eligible to resume practicing in Week 10, the rookie running back hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from an ankle injury for the Chargers to open up his 21-day evaluation window. Hampton looks set to remain sidelined for at least three more weeks, with his earliest potential return date coming Sunday, Nov. 30 against the Raiders. Los Angeles is expected to proceed with Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson as its main options out of the backfield for at least the next two games.