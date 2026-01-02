Hampton (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, fellow RBs Kimani Vidal (neck) and Hassan Haskins (concussion) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, which presumably means that Jaret Patterson and/or Amar Johnson will be elevated from the Chargers' practice squad ahead of Week 18 action. Hampton's next chance to see game action thus is slated to arrive in the team's playoff opener during the wild-card round.