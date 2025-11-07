Hampton (ankle) is working off to the side at Friday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hampton won't be listed as a participant in practice, but his ability to work in any capacity is an encouraging step in the right direction as the rookie running back recovers from an ankle injury that has landed him on injured reserve. Hampton has already spent the requisite four weeks on IR, but coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Hampton isn't expected to return until after the Chargers' Week 12 bye.