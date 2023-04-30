Wilson has agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Wilson had a career-best 495 receiving yards at Florida State in 2022 on 30 catches to go along with four receiving touchdowns. He showed steady improvement since his rookie season, but never established himself as a number one wideout. Still, Wilson showed flashes of ability during his college career with his quick release off the snap and good eye/hand coordination that could earn him a permanent roster spot if properly coached.