Gadsden is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Rams.

The second-year tight end has had a relatively quiet first season to date in coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense, posting a 12-103-1 line on 21 targets through six games. Gadsden did get back on the Chargers' offense's radar before the Week 7 bye, recording three receptions for 17 yards on five targets over 33 snaps in Week 6 against the Chiefs after being blanked over 39 plays in Week 5 against the Broncos. It remains to be seen if Los Angeles, which declined to make a change at playcaller during the bye, cooked up some improvements during the idle week, and if Gadsden will be more involved moving forward after flashing plenty of upside as a rookie in 2025 with a 49-664-3 line across 15 regular-season contests.