Gadsden secured his lone target for seven yards in the Chargers' 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

After a big four-game stretch from Weeks 6 to 9, Gadsden has crashed back to Earth in recent weeks. Over his last six games, Gadsden has compiled just 12 catches for 166 scoreless yards on 23 targets. He's devolved into an untrustworthy option at fantasy's weakest position ahead of next Saturday's date with a stingy Houston defense.