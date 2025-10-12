Gadsden caught seven of his eight targets for 68 yards in the 29-27 win over the Dolphins.

Gadsden finally had his breakout game after seeing his snap count surge each of the last three weeks. The rookie was repeatedly a checkdown target for Justin Herbert with the offensive line in shambles, but Gadsden responded well and looked good after the catch as well. It's also worth noting Gadsden did this despite Will Dissly (knee) active for the first time in three weeks, a sure sign the rookie has seemingly taken over as the team's starting tight end.