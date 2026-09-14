Gadsden caught both of his targets for 32 yards during the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Gadsden's 10 snaps on offense were a distant third among Chargers tight ends behind Charlie Kolar and David Njoku (30 each), with Gadsden also seeing the field for eight snaps on special teams. The second-year tight end did connect with Justin Herbert on a 26-yard pass in the second quarter, and Gadsden could see his role in the passing game expand in Week 2 against the Raiders if wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ribs) were to be sidelined.