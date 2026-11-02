Gadsden caught all five of his targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Rams.

Gadsden was able to lead the team in catches while he finished with one fewer target than team leader Ladd McConkey. The tight end has now reeled in at least three passes for the second straight game and third time over the last four contests after having failed to do so in any of the team's first three regular-season games. Gadsden and the rest of the Chargers will face a tough test in Week 9 against the Texans.