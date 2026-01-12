Gadsden had three receptions on as many targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Patriots.

Gadsden's pedestrian receiving line was actually good enough for second amongst Los Angeles receiving options in a dismal passing display on the road against New England. The 22-year-old still can hang his hat on overachieving during the regular season, as he produced a 49-664-3 receiving line after being taken in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. Gadsden never relinquished his grasp on the starting job once he took over for an injured Will Dissly in Week 4. The Syracuse product is in prime position to thrive in his sophomore season when he begins the 2026 campaign as the Chargers' starting tight end.