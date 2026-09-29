Gadsden didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

With Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (fibula - IR) both unavailable, Gadsden drew the start Sunday and led Los Angeles' tight ends with a 57 percent offensive snap share. However, he couldn't do anything with that production, failing to reel in any of the three targets QB Justin Herbert tossed his way. Gadsden could have another chance to make an impact this coming Sunday against Seattle with both Kolar and Njoku set to remain sidelined, but the Seahawks have given up the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends so far this season.