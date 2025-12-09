Gadsden finished with one reception for seven yards on four targets in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles.

With a 62 percent snap share on the night, Gadsden once again handily paced Chargers tight ends in playing time, but it didn't translate to much production in the box score. Since recording at least five catches and 68 receiving yards in four straight games from Weeks 6 through 9, Gadsden has been limited to a 7-88-0 receiving line on 17 targets over the Chargers' ensuing four contests.