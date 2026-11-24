Gadsden went without a target while taking the field for 23 of the Chargers' 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Gadsden ranked third in snaps among Chargers tight ends, finishing only slightly behind Charlie Kolar (30) and David Njoku (25). Despite arguably being the most talented pass catcher of the trio, Gadsden was the only one of the three who failed to draw a target in Week 11. The 2025 fifth-round pick has endured a disappointing sophomore campaign, having thus far put together a 20-179-1 receiving line on 30 targets over 10 games while topping 40 receiving yards on just one occasion.