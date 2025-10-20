Gadsden caught seven of nine targets for 164 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

The rookie tight end led the Chargers in receiving yards on the day, emerging as a go-to option for Justin Herbert as the team tried to rally from a 23-3 halftime deficit. Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey both saw more targets and caught more passes than Gadsden, but the 2025 fifth-round pick did haul in his first NFL touchdown with a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Gadsden has posted a 14-232-1 line on 17 targets over the last two games, giving him significant momentum heading into a Week 8 clash with the Vikings.