Gadsden caught five of his seven targets for 46 yards in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The rookie was a healthy inactive the first two weeks, but with Will Dissly (knee) sidelined, Gadsden made the most of his immediate usage. While Tucker Fisk (29) and Tyler Conklin (22) played more snaps than Gadsden, it was clear the 2025 third-round pick was the only tight end that was utilized as a legitimate pass-catching threat. While most of the targets were underneath checkdowns, Gadsden showed burst after the catch and routinely found space in Denver's vaunted zone defense. Los Angeles is suddenly overflowing with offensive targets, but if Greg Roman's scheme is forced to rely on the TE position, Gadsden could see more opportunities in the future.