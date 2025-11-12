Gadsden (quadriceps) is slated to practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Gadsden was forced out of Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers in the third quarter after logging 38 snaps in the contest. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the tight end is viewed as day-to-day with a quad bruise, but Gadsden's looming participation in practice Wednesday -- in any capacity -- is a positive sign ahead of this weekend's game against the Jaguars.