Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: In line to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gadsden (quadriceps) is slated to practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Gadsden was forced out of Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers in the third quarter after logging 38 snaps in the contest. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the tight end is viewed as day-to-day with a quad bruise, but Gadsden's looming participation in practice Wednesday -- in any capacity -- is a positive sign ahead of this weekend's game against the Jaguars.
