Gadsden caught two of five targets for 41 yards in the Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Gadsden had just one catch for 13 yards until late in the fourth quarter when he caught a 28-yard pass from backup quarterback Trey Lance when the game was well out of hand. It was a challenge most of the afternoon for the Los Angeles offense, as Justin Herbert threw for just 81 yards prior to being removed from the blowout loss. After big production in October, Gadsden has cooled off in back-to-back weeks, with just five catches for 54 yards on 11 targets over the past two games. The Chargers have a Week 12 bye before hosting the Raiders at home in Week 13.