Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Keeps rolling in Week 8 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gadsden secured all five targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.
Gadsden was second to Ladd McConkey in receptions and receiving yards while also tying for runner-up status in targets with Keenan Allen. The rookie tight end added his second career touchdown via an eight-yard scoring grab with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. The chemistry between Justin Herbert and Gadsden has spiked in the last three games, a stretch where they've connected for 19 catches, 309 yards and the two scores on 22 targets. Gadsden will aim to carry over the momentum into a favorable Week 9 road clash with the beatable Titans defense on Sunday, Nov. 2.
More News
-
Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Huge numbers in loss to Indy•
-
Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Career high in receptions•
-
Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Snares only target•
-
Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: More playing time but volume•
-
Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Impresses in debut•
-
Chargers' Oronde Gadsden: Inactive again Week 2•