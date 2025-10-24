Gadsden secured all five targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Gadsden was second to Ladd McConkey in receptions and receiving yards while also tying for runner-up status in targets with Keenan Allen. The rookie tight end added his second career touchdown via an eight-yard scoring grab with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. The chemistry between Justin Herbert and Gadsden has spiked in the last three games, a stretch where they've connected for 19 catches, 309 yards and the two scores on 22 targets. Gadsden will aim to carry over the momentum into a favorable Week 9 road clash with the beatable Titans defense on Sunday, Nov. 2.