Gadsen is considered day-to-day after an MRI on Monday revealed the nature of his injury to be a bruised quadriceps, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gadsden was forced out of Los Angeles' win over the Steelers on Sunday night early due to what was initially called a left knee injury, so the results of his MRI are ultimately encouraging. The rookie tight end's status will need to be monitored as the Chargers prepare for a road contest against the Jaguars in Week 11, but it at least appears he's avoided any sort of severe injury that could require a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly will operate as Los Angeles' top pass-catching tight ends if Gadsden misses any time.