Gadsden recorded five receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

Justin Herbert distributed targets extremely evenly among all of his top pass catchers, including Gadsden. Even so, Gadsden narrowly led the team in receiving yards, thanks primarily to a long 34-yard catch that came just short of the end zone. This was the fourth consecutive game that Gadsden has had at least five receptions and 65 receiving yards, and he's quickly become a reliable starting tight end in all formats.