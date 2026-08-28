Gadsden participated in eight offensive snaps and did not record any statistics otherwise in Thursday's preseason loss to the Rams.

For the second straight week, Gadsden worked in a reserve role behind Charlie Kolar and David Njoku. While snap counts during preseason play aren't generally reflective of what will happen during the regular season, it could be telling that Gadsden saw only one offensive snap with Justin Herbert on the field during the exhibition slate while fellow tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku logged six and five snaps, respectively, in that scenario. Despite Gadsden's promising rookie campaign last year, he could be looking at a reduced role behind Kolar and Njoku -- both of whom are regarded as better blockers -- in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system.